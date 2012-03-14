Tennessee telephone cooperative chooses Harmonic ProStream 1000

Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative in McMinnville, TN, has selected the Harmonic ProStream 1000 with ACE high-density, real-time transcoder to power HD and SD video for its 200-channel HD and SD IPTV service.

The ProStream 1000 with ACE real-time transcoding system provides the cooperative with any-to-any, any-to-many support for HD and SD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video and audio transcoding of up to 20 HD or 60 SD channels, as well as ASI-to-IP multiplexing, in a 1RU chassis. The platform's high density enables the cooperative to meet growing demand for digital television services, while lowering capital and operating expenses through reduced power consumption and rack space.