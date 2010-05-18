TelVue Princeton broadcast servers integrate PEG.TV Internet VOD

TelVue has integrated full support for its PEG.TV Internet VOD service into its TelVue Princeton line of broadcast servers. Integrating support for PEG.TV provides hyperlocal and community broadcasters access to a seamless workflow between broadcast server content management and Internet VOD hosting, eliminating the need for external transcoders to prepare files or enter metadata in more than one place.

TelVue’s new integrated offering supports auto transcoding and uploading of both live captured events and ingested files. To publish videos, broadcasters simply select files in TelVue Princeton's Web application and click to export to their website, enabling community viewers to watch on demand via the PEG.TV media player.