Telestream Launches Latest Lightspeed Live Stream Model

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—The latest version of Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Stream multiscreen encoding, packaging and distribution system has been unveiled. The updated platform is designed for greater audience engagement for live linear content streaming to new media and online video platforms.

The Lightspeed Live Stream system features built-in ad insertion capabilities and the ability to generate multiple packages to multiple destinations from a single channel. It features the latest GPU, CPU and ASIC technology. Support for a live-to-VOD workflow when combined with Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Capture and Vantage Media Processing platform is also available.

Additional features include the ability to output to Facebook Live and YouTube Live; ability to populate encoding groups with pre-defined templates for increased channel deployment; SCTE 35/104 triggers for automated ad insertion; built-in calendar for scheduled events; and a unified streaming origin option for extended “package-on-the-fly” and DRM support.