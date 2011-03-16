TC Electronic to Show New Loudness Processors at NAB

DB8 MKII LM6 meter

TC Electronic will introduce its DB4 MKII and DB9 MKII cross-platform broadcast processors at the 2011 NAB Show. The DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII conform to new EBU, ATSC and ITU Loudness and True-peak level standards across all platforms and all formats.



The new MKII versions feature EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 compliant LM6 Loudness Meter, new SNMP functions and one week of detailed logging, even without connection to a computer. In DB4 MKII, the LM6 meter is always available in addition to its two multichannel audio processors.



The new MKII versions also run original DB4 and DB8 presets right out of the box.



TC Electronic will be at Booth SU10217.



