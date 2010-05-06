TC Electronic ships System 6000 MKII

TC Electronic has made available the new System 6000 MKII processing system. Originally launched in 2000, the System 6000 established itself as an industry standard for multichannel reverb and signal processing. With the release of the MKII, TC has upgraded both the software and hardware to allow control over a network or WiFi connection and still retain compatibility with the original version’s presets.

The Mainframe 6000 processor is the heart of the system, hosting up to four DSP engineers along with all physical I/O and control ports. Each DSP engine provides up to eight input and eight output channels, enabling structures ranging from stereo reverbs to a full 5.1 mastering setup with EQ, dynamics and format conversion. Physical I/O consists of 16 channels of AES/EBU inputs and outputs, all able to operate at a 96kHz sample rate. Up to three dual-channel analog channels can be added, all with mastering-grade AD/DA conversion. The Mainframe 6000 also contains an internal matrix routing system, which enables free assignments across all channels and engines via the editor interface.

The system’s primary controller is the TC Icon MKII, which houses six physical faders beneath a 6.5in TFT touch-screen display. In addition to its function as user interface for routing and control of the system, the Icon MKII can also control a variety of other TC Electronic processors.

Existing System 6000 users will be pleased to learn that board and component elements are available to upgrade hardware to MKII specifications, including new software and transfer of existing licenses. Included in the upgrade is TC’s LM5D Loudness Rader Meter, which conforms to ITU, EBU and ATSC loudness and peak measurement standards.