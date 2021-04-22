Tascam Unveils TM-200SG Shotgun Mic

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.—Tascam is set to launch the TM-200SG shotgun microphone, a new addition to its line of microphones. This compact mic is designed for video shoots and other applications when fixed audio isn’t an option.

The TM-200SG features Super cardioid directivity for focused audio capture. There’s also a built-in low-cut filter for environmental noise reduction that can minimize wind and other environmental hums while eliminating vocal pops. Additional features include a 30 Hz/20 kHz frequency response and the ability to operate with +48V Phantom Power.

Tascam ships the TM-200SG mics with three accessories: a microphone clip with a shock mount suspension; a soft case protective porch; and a wind screen. The owner’s manual is also included.