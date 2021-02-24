TAG Video Systems Adds Irdeto KMS Decryption Support to Monitoring Platform

TEL AVIV—TAG Video Systems announced it has added real-time decryption support for OTT content encrypted with the Irdeto Key Management System, enabling full probing, alarming and visualization at the mosaic output, the company said.

The Irdeto decryption integration joins support for Verimatrix, Huawei, SkyDRM and the DVB Simulcrypt, the company said.

Content owners demand encryption of OTT content, presenting OTT operators with the challenge of not being able to monitor and view the content to ensure its quality before distribution, the company said.

“Encryption is critical; it’s how broadcasters protect the value of their programming,” said Gal Waldman, TAG Video Systems chief product officer. “The difficulty therein is that when OTT content is encrypted after the encoding phase, content monitoring becomes limited; …[I]t [cannot] be viewed thereafter.”

However, with support for Irdeto KMS integrated into the TAG Video Systems MCM-9000, content owners to decrypt programming after the packager in a secure zone where it’s safe to be visualized for probing, alarming and monitoring, he added.

Adding the decryption keys into the MCM-9000 adds another layer of operational ease, agility and security for TAG users who also rely on Irdeto KMS, the company said.

Broadcasters can now decode, view, monitor and analyze Irdeto encrypted OTT content within TAG's IP software-only platform, and visualize it at the mosaic output to validate its integrity, authenticity and quality in real-time before it is distributed, the company said.