Studer debuts OnAir 1500 radio console, announces initial order

At IBC 2011, Studer is introducing the OnAir 1500 digital mixing console, a flexible solution for radio broadcasting and production, designed for more versatility and connectivity at an entry budget price point. Significantly, the company also announced the first sale of the new console as well. Algerian National Radio has awarded a contract for supply and installation of the new console for a new radio center at the Palais des Nations Conference Centre near Algiers.

The Studer OnAir 1500 is a 12-channel, 6-fader console (expandable to 12 faders) starting at around $10,000 list, the first time a Studer desk has been available in this price category. Ideal for studios needing an additional fader unit and I/O, the OnAir 1500 is equally suitable for a production room or on-air studio. Integrated USB playback and record functions make it a very compact yet complete mixer, and its simple point-to-point connectivity allows portability as a backup or secondary unit.

An OLED screen displays all needed information, including channel parameters such as EQ and dynamics, eliminating the need for an additional screen or PC. For more advanced operation and configuration, the console provides interfaces for connecting a PC screen, keyboard and mouse.

The master section gives the operator comprehensive access to the signal monitoring and switching, and an internal speaker is preconfigured to output CUE and talkback signals. Audio monitoring is augmented by two 29-segment stereo bargraph PPMs, providing constant overview. The unique Headphone Split function allows the user to listen to two different sources, one left and the other right. Preset buttons also allow one-touch control of all monitoring. Additional monitoring for separate studios is available via an external Monitoring/ Talkback unit for added flexibility.

For further flexibility, an optional 6-fader extension bay is available. This can be deployed to create a 12-fader surface, placed remotely in a producer's bay, or used as a redundant surface. The system bridges the gap between production and on-air needs, offering an all inclusive feature set to simplify great programming in either setting.

The OnAir 1500’s audio and control engine is the standalone NANO SCORE. Its straightforward design provides standard sockets, making any additional breakout panel unnecessary. Two separate I/O card slots can accept a wide range of modules, such as MADI (up to 64 in/56 out), ADAT, AES, or additional MIC inputs. The front panel carries three USB ports, one of which is used to identify the console operator. The second port can host a USB stick for recording and playout, while the third one can be switched to deliver an additional eight channels of I/O to/from a USB device. The core connects to the mixing surface via one Cat5 cable, carrying audio, DSP, and operating power to the OnAir 1500 surface.

Reacting to the advance purchase contract from Algerian National Radio, with studios scheduled to go into service in early 2012, Studer general manager Bruno Hochstrasser observed, “This is a great endorsement of the new product and shows the confidence our customers have in our ability to deliver.”