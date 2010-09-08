Steiwer TV chooses DK-Technologies PT0710M waveform monitor for new SNG vehicle

German SNG services provider Steiwer TV has selected the DK-Technologies PT0710M waveform monitor for its new HD SNG vehicle.

The new SNG, which is scheduled to be ready for use next month, has a Mercedes Sprinter chassis and is being equipped with three cameras, a video server, an Apple Final Cut editing system and a redundant transmission line.

The PT0710M HD/SD waveform monitor is a single-channel version of DK-Technologies’ four-channel PT0760M waveform monitor. The PT0710M can display R, G, B and luminance and Gamut errors, as well as de-embed and display up to 16 audio channels.

