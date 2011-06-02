Starz Entertainment chooses Wohler Presto video switcher

Starz Entertainment has selected Wohler Technologies’ Presto video switcher as part of its comprehensive new confidence recording, compliance and logging infrastructure.

Located in Englewood, CO, Starz Entertainment recently completed a migration to a new IT-based playout environment for its 16 distinct movie channels, including the company's flagship STARZ and ENCORE brands.

The Presto video switcher works in tandem with the facility's existing Volicon monitoring and logging system, which continuously records the network's 44 unique HD and SD return confidence feeds.

A compact 1RU solution, Presto provides quick at-a-glance monitoring for all of the inputs going to the Volicon servers, making up to 16 sources readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons.

Because each of the 16 OLED screens on the Presto serves as a switching button that displays an SDI stream from any source, Starz operators can easily see that all of the inputs to the Presto unit have active video. To route the input video and embedded audio to downstream QC monitoring and scopes for verification, operators simply press the button displaying the appropriate stream.