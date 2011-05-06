SSL adds Mosart MediaLab Newscast automation support

Solid State Logic announced support for the Mosart Medialab newscast automation system at the 2011 NAB Show.

Aimed at increasing the number of automation systems compatible with current C10 HD and C100 HDS digital broadcast consoles, the Mosart Medialab implementation joins Ross Overdrive and Sony ELC in the growing list of SSL-supported systems. SSL also announced a major software upgrade for existing C100 HD consoles that provides access to production automation systems.

Mosart Medialab, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norway’s TV2 media group, counts the BBC, NRK, YLE, Sky and many other large national broadcast organizations among its customers. SSL’s collaboration with Mosart started with a project at DR in Denmark to automate one of its older SSL C100 HD consoles.