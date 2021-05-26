SRT Protocol Tops 500 Third-Party Supporters

MONTREAL—More than 500 solution and service providers have begun supporting the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol within the first four years of its open-source availability, Haivision said today.

Developed in 2013 by Haivision, SRT originally was used to enable low-latency video connectivity over the public internet between the company’s Makito series of video encoders and decoders.

In April 2017 at the NAB Show, Haivision made the SRT protocol and supporting technology stack open source and freely available. It formed the SRT Alliance to support adoption of the protocol.

The latest organization to join the SRT Alliance is Lumen Technologies, a global CDN that offers Vyvx managed fiber solutions for multipoint video distribution.

“Whether over managed fiber or the public internet, Lumen has worked for three decades to make video transport as efficient as possible,” said Rob Nance, senior director of CDN and Vyvx engineering, Lumen Technologies. “On the 30th anniversary of Vyvx, we are thrilled to contribute to the important work of the SRT Alliance and to support the open-source protocols that can help our customers transport media over diverse and less reliable networks.”

Used extensively for direct live video contribution transport via the public internet in place of satellite or private networks, SRT also supports production workflows on premise or in the cloud and live connectivity between cloud services.

“SRT is now in the industry’s DNA,” said Marc Cymontkowski, Haivision vice president of Cloud Development and the lead technologist behind SRT. “This is demonstrated by both the collaborative open-source development and the adoption of the protocol in every corner of the industry.”

