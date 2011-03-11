Spectrum ‘Air’ Gets Focus at NAB Show



Spectrum will be a key topic among legal and regulatory sessions of the upcoming NAB Show.



More specifically, government policy concerning spectrum.



NAB’s Jane Mago will moderate a session on the convention’s Monday morning called “Spectrum: The Air We Breathe.”



“For more than 70 years, broadcasters have been sending out their content over the airwaves,” the association states in its summary. “But increasingly, as mobile broadband becomes an ever-more ubiquitous medium, many government officials and industry players are saying broadcasters no longer deserve their spot on the dial, and that the spectrum (airwaves) broadcasters currently use should be reallocated to ‘higher and better’ uses.” Session participants include Mark Fratrik, Bill Lake, John K. Hane III and Alan Frank.



The session is part of the Broadcast Management Conference.



Also on legal/regulatory themes, on Wednesday morning a session will update attendees on “Next-Generation EAS.” Speakers will include Jamie Barnett, Greg Cooke, Damon Penn, Antwane Johnson, Wade Witmer and Whit Adamson.



A Tuesday panel will talk about “The FCC and You,” with Audio Division Chief Peter Doyle among the participants. As announced earlier, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker are confirmed at separate sessions.



Other topics will include updates on the planned new FCC Consolidated Licensing System, and copyright “myths.”



