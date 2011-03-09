Spanish pay-TV operator launches OTT VOD, linear TV service

Spanish pay-TV operator DIGITAL+ has launched DIGITAL+ a la carta, an over-the-top (OTT) VOD and linear TV service powered and secured by Nagra and available to subscribers of the DIGITAL+ satellite service.

DIGITAL+ a la carta is powered by Nagra's multiscreen end-to-end system. Based on advanced technologies, it allows operators like DIGITAL+ to deploy and manage a wide range of media services across multiple devices using one common platform. The system maintains the highest security standards and ensures crossdevice content security with Nagra's Persistent Rights Management (PRM) system, integrated with the set-top box and the Nagra Media Player (NMP) for PCs, smart phones and tablets.