Sound Devices showcases new audio recorders and mixers at Inter BEE

Sound Devices showed its PIX line of video recorders, MixPre-D portable audio mixer and Mix Assist, a new feature for the company’s 788T digital audio recorder, at the recent Inter BEE 2011 in Chiba-City, Japan.

The new PIX 220 and PIX 240 video recorders can be connected to most cameras with HDMI and record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its HD-SDI input and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs.

Sound Devices MixPre-D sets a new standard for compact, high-performance portable audio mixers. Ideal for documentary-style, sports, news magazine and corporate/industrial productions, MixPre-D is designed for any production application where size and weight are a concern.

To accommodate the increasing variety of cameras and devices used in production today, the MixPre-D has flexible output adaptability and serves as a class-compliant USB audio interface.

Sound Devices 788T is a powerful, eight-input, 12-track digital audio recorder designed for sound engineers mixing on location for films, documentaries, episodic television and reality TV. As these applications are commonly dialogue-heavy and unscripted, the new Mix Assist turns down unused microphones while instantly activating only the microphones that are in use, making it easier to get clean dialog recordings.

Mix Assist activates only one microphone per sound source, attenuating unused microphones by 15dB. This new feature is available as a no-charge firmware update to all new and existing 788T customers.