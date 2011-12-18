Sound Devices responds to customers

Sound Devices has released an update for its new line of portable production video recorders, models PIX 220 and PIX 240. Firmware version 1.03 offers PIX 240 users record stop/start flag support for all major camera manufacturers, plus time code support over HDMI for Sony FS 100 and other Sony NEX cameras. Additionally, Setup Menu customization and numerous other upgrades have been introduced. These new features are available as a no-charge firmware update to all PIX 220 and PIX 240 users.

PIX 220 and PIX 240 recorders connect to cameras with HDMI (plus SDI on the PIX 240) and record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its time code and sync generator, and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs. Both the PIX 220 and PIX 240 bring the company’s award-winning audio expertise and performance to their video products.

Firmware revision 1.03 adds support for SDI record stop/start flags for Canon, Sony and ARRI cameras. This is in addition to the PIX 240’s existing support for RED and Panasonic cameras. SDI flag support allows users to control the PIX 240 directly from the camera without the need for time code adjustments. In addition, it now supports time code over HDMI for Sony FS100 and other Sony NEX cameras.

With the update to revision 1.03, PIX 220 and PIX 240 offer customizable Setup Menu selections. Users can create default settings and simplify the Setup Menu to help further reduce setup time. These features, in addition to numerous other user-inspired updates, can be downloaded at no cost by visiting http://www.sounddevices.com/download/pix-firmware.htm.