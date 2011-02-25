Sound Devices announces WiFi controller for 788T

Sound Devices will introduce the latest hardware accessory for its 788T digital recorders, the new CL-WIFI, at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C2946. The CL-WIFI enables users to control the 788T remotely from anywhere on-set by using its companion iOS software app via an iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Essentially, the CL-WIFI turns an iOS device into a simple, portable control surface. The hardware CL-WIFI is a WiFi access point for a Sound Devices iOS app (iOS 4+). This allows the operator to move around on-set, away from the sound cart, while retaining extensive control and monitoring of the 788T recording system. This untethered control can be critical in applications like sound-for-picture and music productions where the sound mixer may be required to record while not in direct proximity to the dedicated sound cart

The iOS app offers extensive functionality. It controls metering of 788T input and track levels, time code, file length, frame-rate display and record start/stop control input-to-track routing, enabling take list and take name editing.