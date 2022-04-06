Sony Unveils Two-Channel Portable Receiver

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony has announced its new URX-P41D two-channel portable receiver with support for Multi Interface (MI) shoe with Digital Audio Interface.

The URX-P41D offers all of the key features of the fourth generation UWP-D Series, including improved high sound quality for digital audio processing, Near Field Communication (NFC) Sync for fast, simple setup from receiver to transmitter and functions like auto gain mode and output level control, Sony said.

Being backwards compatible with previous generations, the URX-P41D will work with all UWP-D transmitters. It will be available as a stand-alone receiver and as part of the new UWP-D27 kit, which will include two UTX-B40 bodypack transmitters, it said.

The URX-P41D is well-suited for many applications, including broadcast and news productions, run-and-gun style interviews, documentaries and series productions, using Sony’s XDCAM camcorders, Alpha interchangeable lens cameras and select Cinema Line cameras, the company said.

Key new features include:

Sony’s Digital Audio Processing, which uses digital signal processing for digital companding and improves sound quality by optimizing a time-constant range between the transmitter and receiver.

With the SMAD-P% MI shoe adaptor, direct digital audio recording is possible, delivering high-sound quality with low noise by skipping the D/A and A/D process.

NFC Sync function allows quick and easy channel setting for reliable RF transmission when time pressure is high.

All-band scanning using the NFC pairing function to find the two best channels.

Compact form factor and improved ergonomics.

External mic input and three-channel mixing, which is made possible by using a Sony lavalier mic through the external mic input.

Stable RF reception made possible by using a space diversity reception system.

Auto gain mode and output level control.

The URX-P41D and UWP-D27 will be available later this month for a suggested list price of $679.99 and $1,229.99, respectively.