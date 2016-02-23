Sony Unveils New PXW-Z150 4K Camcorder

PARK RIDGE, N.J.—Sony has unwrapped a new 4K camcorder, the PXW-Z150. Combining low-light performance and multiple file transfer options, the PXW-Z150 is designed for professionals to shoot, edit and deliver broadcast-quality content.

The PXW-Z150 features a 1.0 type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor to help deliver sharp pictures in low-light conditions. The camcorder also supports full HD 120fps continuous high-speed shooting, which allows for 5x slow motion expression, as well as 4K XAVC Long maximum 100Mbps high quality shooting, full HD XAVC Long 4:2:2 10 bit 50Mbps, and MPEG2HD (50Mbps/35Mbps) broadcasting format.

The camcorder comes with a 4K-compatible 29-348mm wide-angle lens with 12x optical zoom. There is also a clear image zoom technology that operates at 24x zoom and 18x zoom in HD and 4K modes, as well as the standard optical 12x zoom. A wide-angle and high contrast 0.39-type 1440K OLED viewfinder is also available, alongside the 3.5-type 1550K LCD panel. A built-in four-step ND filter offers exposure and depth-of-field control. The PXW-Z150 also provides extended functionality with three independent lens rings.

In addition, the PXW-Z150 comes with built-in Wi-Fi for live streaming and FTP wireless connections, and features two memory card slots that support SDXC and SDHC media. Using a Wi-Fi remote, the camcorder can also be controlled via a smartphone or tablet. Interface options for the camcorder include 3G-SDI, HDMI, XLR, Cold Shoe, USB and REMOTE and Composite. It is also compatible with Sony’s Multi-Interface Shoe for integration with other Sony products.

Sony is planning an April release for the PXW-Z150 at a starting price of $3,595.