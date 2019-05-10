Sony Rolls Out Edge Analytics AI Video System

SAN DIEGO—Sony is now shipping what it says is its first artificial intelligence based Edge Analytics system, the REA-C1000. This new technology is designed for users to create video content in real time without the need for specialized training, additional staff or equipment.

Using its AI-based video analytics technology, the REA-C1000 analyzes the input it receives from connected cameras and automatically extracts the object in focus to combine it with other images in real time. It does so by utilizing motion/face detection and color/shape recognition technology.

Optional features available for the REA-C100 include handwriting extraction and presenter overlay, PTZ auto tracking, close-up by gesture, chroma keyless CG overlay and focus area cropping.