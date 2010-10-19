Sony releases Crackle on Google Android Market

Just introduced in the GoogleAndroid Market is Sony’s Crackle for the Android platform. Sony has released the new service in a popular “freemium” model, in which a light version is offered for free and a premium version is offered for a price. The Crackle for Android free version allows users to watch clips of TV episodes, whereas the premium version, which costs $4.99 a month, offers access to full-length titles, almost entirely from the back catalog of Sony Pictures Classics, Columbia Pictures, Tri-Star and Screen Gems. Sony Crackle differentiates itself from the competition by the creation of specific genres, including thriller, action, sci-fi, horror and comedy. According to the LA Times, Sony claims to be the first entertainment service that can stream full-length TV shows and feature films to Android-based mobile phones. The Google Android Market currently features nearly 70,000 apps.