Sony Launches Two New Alpha Cameras, 6600 and 6100

SAN DIEGO—Sony has introduced the latest two models to its Alpha series or mirrorless cameras, the Alpha 6600 (model ILCE-6600) and Alpha 6100 (model ILCE-6100).

Alpha 6600

One of the new features for the cameras is being constructed with compact, lightweight APS-C bodies. The cameras have the capability to interchange lenses, including the newly released E 16-55mm F2.8 G and E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS lenses.

Both the 6600 and 6100 include a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ X image processor and a front-end LSI. The cameras also have an autofocus acquisition time of of 0.02 seconds and 425 focal-plane phase-detection autofocus points and 425 contrast detection autofocus points. Additional features in both cameras include real-time tracking and real-time eye AFvia AI-based object recognition, 4K shooting capability, a microphone jack, improved color reproduction and a 180-degree tiltable LCD touch screen.

The Alpha 6600, specifically, features an ISO range of 100-32,000 for low-noise performance even in low-light situations. It also has Sony’s five-axis in-body image stabilization system, a Sony Z battery and an integrated headphone jack for monitoring audio.

Sony will release the Alpha 6100 in October with a price range of $750-$1,100. The Alpha 6600 will come out in November with a price range of $1,400-$1,800.