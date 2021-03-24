Sony Introduces XVS-G1 4K Live Production Switcher

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony has a new addition to its lineup of switchers, the XVS-G1, an entry-level compact live production switcher. The XVS-G1 combines Sony switching technology with a new video processing engine and the ability to support 4K and 1080p.

Sony designed the XVS-G1 for use in live production situations, including news, entertainment and sports. Offering multiple options, the switcher can be used in various production environments, from small to mid-size studios to outside broadcast vehicles to fly pack systems, per Sony.

The XVS-G1 features a hybrid structure that pulls together a central processing unit (CPU) with a graphics processing unit (GPU) and a field-programmable gate array (FPGA). The FPGA hardware enables high-speed processing at 4K resolutions and wide color gamut, HDR imaging and ultra-low latency.

The GPU, meanwhile, enables multiple creative functions via features like a built-in clip player, 3D digital multi-effects and a multiviewer for displaying multiple types of information, i.e. audio level meter and multilayer captions overlay. Multiple HDR format conversion options are also available, as well as compatibility with Sony SR Live workflow.

The switcher’s optional built-in clip player provides four channels in HD mode and two channels in 4K mode. It also supports AVC codec files in MOV or MP4 container format.

Additional features include a user menu based on a newly designed web application and a range of four control panels derived from Sony’s ICP-X7000 Series.