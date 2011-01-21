Sony adds new IEM, studio headphones

At the recent NAMM Show, Sony Electronics announced three new monitoring products in its MDR-7500 series: two new studio headphones (MDR-7520 and MDR-7510) and one in-ear monitor (MDR-7550). Designed to accurately monitor the wide dynamic range and extended frequencies delivered by modern digital audio equipment, the new models in the series are precision-manufactured using the highest-grade materials, such as gold-plated Unimatch 3.5mm/6.3mm adaptors.

The MDR-7550 in-ear monitors (IEM) are engineered for use during live performances. These universal-fit earphones feature 16mm dynamic drivers for wide dynamic range with accurate sound reproduction. With a multilayer diaphragm and flexible ear hanger, the 7550 easily folds and maintains its shape, ensuring superior fit of the hybrid silicone/rubber earbuds.

The new MDR-7520 studio headphones are designed for “golden ear” critical listening applications. Notable features include ultra-wideband 50mm HD dynamic driver units and liquid crystal polymer film diaphragms for improved durability and sound quality. The 7520’s noise isolation ear-pad cushions conform to the natural shape of the ear for comfort and high acoustic isolation. The housing is constructed of a lightweight magnesium alloy to increase comfort, reduce fatigue and prevent unnecessary vibration.

Also new are the MDR-7510 studio headphones. Ideal for reference monitoring, their 50mm drivers and polyethylene terephthalate diaphragms provide a wide frequency response, broad dynamic range and accurate sound playback. The 7510 uses neodymium magnets and oxygen-free cooper voice coils to deliver high-performance audio.