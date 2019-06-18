Sony Adds Live Streaming to Pair of Palm-Sized 4K HDR Camcorders

SINGAPORE—Sony has added live streaming to its palm-sized 4K HDR professional cameras at Broadcast Asia with the introduction of a free firmware upgrade to its HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 camcorders for applications in news reporting and event coverage.

The firmware streamlines live streaming acquisition by leveraging the company’s Simple Live Streaming. Connected via Wi-Fi, the camcorders can live stream and upload onto major video sharing sites and social media platforms, Sony said.

Separately, Sony has offered its MCX-500 Multi Camera Live Producer and the RM-30MP remote commander as the foundation to simple, multi-camera live production.

When the HXR-NX80 and PXW-Z90 camcorders are connected to the MCX-500 via SDI or HDMI, live streaming can extend multi-camera operations to social media platforms with live tally, titling and transitions, it said.

Both camcorders use Sony’s Fast Hybrid AR system, featuring a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor. The camcorders are equipped with fixed 29mm wide-angle ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lenses with 12x optical zoom and 18x Clear Image Zoom in 4K using Super Resolution Technology. Up to 24x is possible with this technology in HD. The camcorders also have an XLR audio input terminal and microphone holder, according to Sony.

The firmware upgrade will be available by the end of the year, the company said.

More information is available on the Sony’s website.