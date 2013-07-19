Softron Media Services Unleashes New Smart Playout Engine at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Softron Media Services will showcase its completely new Smart Playout Engine with OnTheAir Video and OnTheAir Node. According to the company, the new Smart Playout Engine provides greater power and flexibility at the core of Softron’s applications. It can output video in all major codec formats including i-Frame, long-GOP, H.264, MPEG-2, and XDCAM HD in both QuickTime and MXF containers – without requiring any additional software. The Smart Playout Engine can also dynamically overlay graphics and CG over the video output.



Softron’s Smart Engine Playout’s Intelligent Resizing allows video formats to be mixed and matched. As well, playout can be directed to a video card (in RGB or YUV), streamed directly to the Internet for WebTV – or both simultaneously.



Especially for IBC 2013: Softron is demonstrating its upcoming MovieRecorder 3 incorporating a new Smart Record Engine with a new interface design and support for all major codecs. The company will also be showing OnTheAir Manager (single or multichannel playout on the MacOS platform) and Multicam Logger. The second product logs all of the different angles (or inputs) used in a live multi-camera production, recording which input the producer has selected on his vision mixer and when.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Softron Media Services will be at stand 7.G12.

