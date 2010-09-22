Softel launches MultiText for streamlined multilanguage captions

Softel has introduced MultiText, a new option for the Swift vTX and Swift TX subtitle encoding and transmission systems. MultiText simplifies the playout of complex, multilanguage broadcast subtitles, reducing operational costs and increasing productivity while enhancing quality through built-in automated QC procedures.

Swift vTX with MultiText is a solution that binds multilingual, rich-text-formatted subtitle streams to video files and then transcodes them using Swift TX at transmission time from SDI into any of the common transmission formats (typically DVB bitmap or open burnt-in). For every language stream, each subtitle is encoded frame by frame, with associated metadata, into the original video file.

