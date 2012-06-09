Snell to highlight Kahuna 360 at BroadcastAsia 2012

At BroadcastAsia 2012, Snell will present its Kahuna 360, the world’s first native 1080p/3G switcher.

The switcher supports any format in, any format out, on any input or output including 1080p (single link). It also features unique Make M/E™ technology, which makes it easy for the operator to leverage available mixer power and create a tailor-made M/E — selecting inputs, keyers, stores, DVE, and outputs — delivering unmatched flexibility when sharing resources in the mainframe and making the rest in the pool available for another program. Kahuna 360 offers up to six full mix effects (M/Es), seven keyers per M/E, 120 HD/SD inputs, 64 HD/SD outputs, and a clip-store with 40 minutes SD or eight minutes HD.

The switcher also supports up to 16 simultaneous broadcast productions from a single mainframe.



