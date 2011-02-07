Sky Deutschland deploys NDS Common Interface modules
Sky Deutschland, one of the largest pay-TV operators in Germany and Austria, is working with consumer electronics manufacturers to implement the NDS Common Interface Plus (CI+) modules in TVs and other devices to expand the reach of its pay-TV services. The move follows Kabel Deutschland, one of Germany’s largest cable TV operators, which announced its adoption of NDS CI+ modules in May. Sky Deutschland already uses the full suite of NDS technologies for existing set-top boxes, including VideoGuard Conditional Access, MediaHighway set-top box software with XTV DVR technology, and the NDS Electronic Program Guide. CI+ is a DVB standard that enables conditional access security to be extended to TVs and other devices that support it.
