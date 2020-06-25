Sigma Releases Firmware Update for Sigma fp Camera

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.—Sigma Corporation of America has launched an updated firmware for the Sigma fp camera. The company says that v2.00 is the camera’s first major update.

Among the new functions available via the updated firmware are Cinemagraph creation and playback; CinemaDNG footage playback; still capture during live view and movie shooting in Cine mode; still image capture from movie files shot with the Sigma fp; HDR in movie shooting; and still and movie shooting in Director’s Viewfinder mode.

In addition RAW recording over HDMI is now available when working with the Atmos Ninja V monitor-recorder. This will enable recording of Apple ProRes RAW at up to DCI 4Kp24 or UHD 4kp30 directly from the camera’s full-frame sensor. Atmos adds that the addition of Ninja V tools and accessories can turn the Sigma fp into a fully rigged cinema-style camera. The Ninja V 5-inch 1,000nit HDR high brightness display also enables Sigma fp users to view the RAW signal in HDR in a choice of HLG or PQ formats.

There is also support for recording Blackmagic RAW codec over HDMI with Blackmagic Video Assist 12G models.

Other new features include camera movement compatible with ZHIYUN Weebill S gimbal; instruction messaging explaining an error appears when attempting to use greyed-out items in SHOOT menu; and support for camera control in USB mode.

The new firmware also offers function updates and enhancements. These include:

Support for Dual Base ISO (ISO100 and 3200)

Improved AF performance

Improved accuracy with evaluative exposure metering

Improved image quality

Support for CinemaDNG 25 and 29.97 fps (UHD 12bit) shooting

Support for CinemaDNG 100 fps (FHD 12bit) shooting

Support for CinemaDNG 100 and 119.88 fps (FHD 8bit and 10bit) shooting

“OFF” option now available in Color mode

Exposure adjustment now available in QS (Quick Set) Menu

Tone control setting now available during movie shooting

Support for USB Video Class (UVC) setting adjustments while the fp is connected to USB

Support for time code generation

Compatible with BWF format

Support for file size changes at aspect ratio 7:6

Optional shutter sound effect

Sigma has also instituted a bug fix regarding the flickering phenomenon in dark video footage in v2.00.