Sigma Electronics - DAC2100S converter



The DAC2100S from Sigma Electronics is a full-featured modular device that converts SDI video signals to composite or component analog video.



It features a 10-bit encoding engine with oversampling to ensure high quality video conversion, and incorporates an internal VCXO with a de-jitter loop filter to remove any residual digital instability before the encoding process.



The DAC2100S has four configurable analog outputs and is available with an optional genlock input. The unit provides color bars from an internal test signal generator, and adds less than two microseconds of delay to the processed signal.



The ADC2100S mounts in the Sigma 2100 series of card trays.



For more information, contact Sigma Electronics at 717-569-2926 or visit www.sigmatechsys.com.



