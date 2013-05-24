Shure introduces new sound isolating earphone SE846

Shure has announced the introduction of the SE846 Sound Isolating Earphone, featuring a Quad High-Definition MicroDriver with a three-way system configuration for dedicated low-, mid- and high-frequency distribution. The SE846 patent-pending design includes a groundbreaking low-pass filter, a true subwoofer that enables deep low-end performance without sacrificing clarity or detail.

Designed for professionals and audiophiles, the SE846 extends the legendary heritage and performance of Shure’s widely-adopted SE215, SE315, SE425, and SE535 Sound Isolating Earphone models. The SE846 delivers strong, impactful bass, enabling the midrange and high frequencies to shine individually. The natural roll-off of the subwoofer provides the tweeter and midrange drivers the acoustic space they need to be heard clearly and accurately.

The SE846 provides a combination of sound quality, noise isolation, and durability, in a comfortable, sophisticated design. Lightweight with a low profile shape, the SE846 has a detachable cable for easy replacement, and an optimized nozzle angle that’s designed to rest comfortably in the ear. A first for Shure, the earphone features a customizable frequency response allowing adjustable sound signatures — balanced, warm, and bright options are included. A premium accessories package includes sleeves in multiple shapes and sizes, an additional detachable cable, and two carrying cases.

