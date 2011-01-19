Shure Axient provides interference-free wireless mic solution

Shure previewed its new Axient wireless microphone system, which can automatically change frequencies, undetected by the user, to avoid interference, at the 2011 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, last week.



The Axient system employs several new technologies that work together to deliver interference-free audio in the most critical live broadcast, theater, music and corporate events.



The Axient system offers several new features, including:



• interference detection and avoidance, which detects RF interference and enables the system to move to a clear and compatible frequency in milliseconds;

• frequency diversity, which transmits full-bandwidth audio on two separate frequencies to ensure seamless, uninterrupted audio for mission-critical channels;

• ShowLink remote control, which enables the user to make real-time remote adjustments from the receiver or a laptop of transmitter settings;

• the Axient Spectrum Manager, which constantly scans the RF environment and performs frequency compatibility calculations to assign clear frequencies to each wireless transmitter;

• smart lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs; and

• Wireless Workbench 6, a completely new software interface that enables the Axient user to monitor and control the entire system.