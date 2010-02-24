Shotoku to Present New Robotic Camera Control System

Shotoku TRP-100

Shotoku Broadcast Systems will present a compliment of high-capacity control panels at NAB 2010 with a series of new features including SD/HD support, widescreen layout, and customizable display options. Shotoku will also show panels alongside the company’s Orchestra Camera Management System, now available with an integrated live-video touchscreen option, its flagship TRP-100 fully robotic studio pedestal, and its full range of robotic and VR sensor pan/tilt heads.



Shotoku will debut its latest control panel, the TR-HP, which offers a small footprint while maintaining high-precision joystick control.

Shotoku will also showcase its latest generation TR-T system, touch control panel capable of controlling both Shotoku and third party robotic cameras systems. It is now also available in 16:9 widescreen configuration.



Shotoku’s Orchestra Camera Management System will be demonstrated with an integrated live-video touchscreen option for the first time at NAB. Using real-time video images of the meeting room, an operator may command multiple broadcast cameras to acquire shots of a selected speaker or area of interest simply by touching the relevant area on the live video “spotter camera” image. The wide-angle spotter camera view may be derived from any video camera providing analog, SD-SDI or HD-SDI images.



Shotoku will also display its TRP-100 fully robotic studio pedestal, which supports any payload up to 220 lbs. while gliding through 2.5 feet of elevation at up to 1 foot per second. Shotoku will also demonstrate its full range of robotic and VR sensor pan/tilt heads.



