Shotoku supplies virtual studio camera support to TV Azteca

TV Azteca's main production facility in México City, which generates more than 10,000 hours of content for viewers throughout the Spanish-speaking world, has installed camera studio camera pedestals, and a tripod for portable field use from Shotoku Broadcast Systems. Both camera support systems have been equipped with virtual studio-enabled Shotoku TU-03AVR pan/tilt heads as well.

The network chose the Shotoku TP-64 VR Pedestal for studio production, which includes precision encoders that will provide TV Azteca's graphics generation computers, using Vizrt software, with fast and accurate camera positioning data. In fact, compatibility with TV Azteca's virtual studio technology was the main reason the broadcaster chose the Shotoku equipment.

Shotoku Broadcast Systems markets a full range of camera support products, such as manual and remote controlled pedestals and pan/tilt heads. The company — with its headquarters in Japan and offices in Staines, UK and Torrance, CA — also provides camera control systems capable of interfacing with third-party remote camera equipment.