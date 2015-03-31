SGO to Present Video Effects Compositing at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - SGO will present real-time visual effects compositing, color grading and post finishing software at the 2015 NAB Show. Version 8.5 of SGO’s Mistika visual creation suite offers real-time, seamless visual effects, color grading, editing and conforming.

Mistika 8.5 now supports project sizes of 4K, 8K and beyond in real-time, while Mistika Air handles content ranging from HD to 8K/60P. Mistika offers a tactile precision control surface for manipulating color and controlling every facet of the finishing process. SGO upgraded the Extended and High Dynamic Range (EDR/HDR) workflows and AAF conform for Avid-compatible editing and media files.

With Cluster Playback, Mistika can use multiple GPU cards within a host platform, and aggregate CPU and GPU processing power from multiple computers for limitless scalability and real-time image creation, even on complex projects.

Also new is version 2.06 of SGO’s Mamba FX, a real-time visual effects suite that can be used as a stand-alone VFX platform or add-on to editing or color suites. This cross-platform solution features an intuitive node-based interface, infinite layer compositing, tracking, keying, painting, restoration, optical flow, warping and many built-in effects, as well as the ability to use OFX plug-ins.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. SGO will be in booth SL3825. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.