SGL integrates FlashNet with Avid NewsVision

Software Generation has integrated its SGL FlashNet with the Avid NewsVision news production system to provide the Avid system with archive functionality.

The system provides an end-to-end workflow specifically configured and qualified for file-based news.

SGL FlashNet provides the tools for editors to archive or restore material directly from or to an Avid NewsCutter or Media Composer editing system. Traditionally, in small news operations, editors have to locate material from the library and re-ingest. With Avid NewsVision and SGL's integrated FlashNet archive and restore tools, editors have a path to file-based and HD workflows, allowing them to react to breaking news stories creating packages and sending them to air.