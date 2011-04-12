Session Highlights Emergency Communications



The recent earthquake and tsunami in Japan highlight the benefit of "one to many" communications through TV broadcasts transmitted to mobile and fixed devices.



A special session, "Emergency Alert with Mobile DTV," today at 10:30 a.m., organized by the Mobile500 Alliance in association with NAB and supported by ATSC, MCV and OMVC, has been added to the NAB Show agenda.



Speakers include Toru Sano from Nippon Television Network in Japan, who will share firsthand insights into the role of broadcasting during the recent disasters and their aftermath.



Through a system of sensors, broadcasters transmitted an early warning of the impending disaster. When cell networks failed and power went down, mobile 1seg devices were a lifeline.



Other presentations during this 60-minute session include Robert Dunlop of Fisher Communications station KOMO-TV in Seattle, who will discuss preparedness plans for using broadcast alerts, including mobile DTV, as the most efficient way to reach millions of viewers at one time with one transmission.



A new pilot program will be discussed during the session, with the goal of leveraging the power of mobile DTV as part of the emerging Integrated Public Alert and Warning System for the United States.



This session is a must for anyone seeking insights into next-generation emergency alerting and the public service role of digital broadcasting in the 21st Century.



Moderated by Mobile500 Alliance Executive Director John Lawson, additional speakers at the session include: Claude Seyrat from Expway; Kerry Oslund from Schurz Communications; and John McCoskey from PBS.



