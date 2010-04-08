Sennheiser unveils new wireless microphones

Sennheiser will debut two new versions of its professional RF wireless microphone products at the 2010 NAB Show. These include the EM 3732-II twin rack-mount receiver and SK 5212-II body pack transmitter.

The manufacturer said the new systems offer wider switching bandwidths and a special mode for interference-free transmission frequencies, guaranteeing reliable and flexible wireless performance for the most demanding multichannel applications.

The SK 5212-II has an increased overall switching bandwidth of up to 184MHz. It can operate in about 30 percent more channels than its predecessor, the SK 5212, using a new low-intermodulation mode within a given frequency window at 10mW. It can also be operated in standard mode at 10mW (for longer operating time) or at 50mW (for increased range). It uses a single AA battery. The frequency range is 614MHz-697.9MHz.

The EM 3732-II features an increased overall switching bandwidth of up to 184MHz. It programs transmitters via IR interface and directly connects to digital mixing consoles and integrates into networks via Ethernet for remote monitoring or control with a Mac or PC.

The frequency range is 614MHz-697.9MHz. It’s also available with a command function (EM 3732 COM-II) and as a single receiver (EM 3731-II).