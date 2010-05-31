SeaChange Intelligent Video Platform supports multiscreen streaming

To enable on-demand streaming to set-top boxes, PCs and mobile phones, SeaChange introduced Version 2 of its Intelligent Video Platform. The new version includes support for Adobe’s new Flash Player 10.1 software and Flash Access 2.0 content protection, integrates Envivio’s 4Caster C42 encoders and enables HTTP live and on-demand streaming to the Apple iPad



The platform integrates its Axiom On Demand content delivery system with its Axiom Adrenalin mobile video system. A SeaChange spokesperson reports that Axiom on Demand cable TV customers in the Americas, Europe and Asia are preparing to deploy the platform in support of multiscreen video initiatives later this year. Although Apple has severed ties with Adobe Flash, by supporting Adobe’s Flash Player 10.1, SeaChange establishes support for other smart phones as well as netbooks, PCs and other Internet-connected devices.