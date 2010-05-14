Schoeps unveils highly directional shotgun microphone

Schoeps (http://www.schoeps.de/), the German maker of microphones, will introduce the SuperCMIT digital shotgun microphone at the AES Convention in London on May 23.

Schoeps said the new microphone uses an innovative principle of operation: two transducers and a DSP. With its moderate length, it still has greater directivity than conventional shotgun microphones — even at low frequencies — as well as an extraordinary ability to suppress pickup of diffuse sound.

The mic uses digital signal processing algorithms from Illusonic and has two-channel output, with the SuperCMIT signal in channel one and the direct, single-transducer CMIT signal in channel two.