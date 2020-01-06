Samsung Unveils MicroLED, QLED TVs at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—CES 2020 officially kicks off on Jan. 7, but Samsung offered a peek of what attendees will see on the show floor in terms of their new TV offerings. The lineup includes new models featuring MicroLED and QLED technology, as well as Samsung’s Lifestyle TV, the Sero.

Saying that it is home-ready, Samsung’s new TV model with MicroLED technology comes in 75-, 88-, 93-, 110- and 150-inch displays and feature next-generation screen technology with customization capabilities, the company says. With the 88- and 150-inch models, Samsung used a ultra-slim infinity design that virtually removes all four sides of the bezel so it looks like it blends into the wall. Customers can also connect multiple MicroLED panels together to create new combinations and adapt the TV to a specific space. Samsung also touts the models’ high resolution and peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

The company’s QLED offering will come in the form of the Q950TS QLED 8K TV. One of the new features with the Q950 model is the “infinity screen,” which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99%. The TV is also equipped with the AI Quantum Processor 8K for 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning capabilities that can automatically upscale non-8K content to 8K. The AI Quantum Processor also powers Samsung’s open smart home platform, Tizen.

Additional image features for the Q950TS include Adaptive Picture to optimize the screen for both ambient conditions and individual images, and the adoption of AV1 codec to enable better compression rates and support HDR10+ technology, image dimensionality, brightness optimization and contrast ratio. The model also has new sound features like the Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound and Active Voice Amplifier for a more immersive and dynamic sound experience, per Samsung.

Samsung also has its Lifestyle TV line, which at CES will be headlined by the Sero. Sero means “vertical” in Korean, and this model lives up to its name by having the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations. The model’s display orientation connects with users’ mobile devices to display content in the appropriate way. Having launched in South Korea in 2019, Samsung will roll out the Sero to global markets in 2020.

“As our lifestyles continue to evolve, the TV screen is evolving with them to provide consumers access to their favorite content and real-time information whenever and wherever they want it,” said Jong-hee Han, president of Visual Displays at Samsung Electronics. “As part of our vision of ‘Screens Everywhere,’ we’re thrilled to deliver a more vivid and connected at-home viewing experience by incorporating AI-enabled features and 8K technology into our displays.”

Samsung Electronics will showcase all of these TVs at their booth, GL-14.