RTS + OMNEO to Introduce the First Generation of OMNEO Intercoms at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, RTS ADAM intercom matrix products and OMNEO professional media networking technology have come together to show new RTS ADAM OMNEO interface cards that transform the RTS ADAM intercom system into a flexible, IP-based, AVB-compatible intercom network. These products open the door to deploy ADAM intercom systems over any standard IP-based network. Even existing installations can be networked over standard IP hardware with high quality, ultra-low-latency audio.



The products include:



•The RTS OMI ADAM Matrix Card that fits into the standard slots of the RTS ADAM or ADAM-M frames and provides a gateway to the world of OMNEO IP-compatible networking.

•RTS OKI User Station Cards that fit into select RTS user stations and provide native OMNEO IP connectivity for RJ45 Ethernet connections into the OMNEO network.



