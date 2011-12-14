RTÉ proceeds with multiplatform expansion using Plasma Gold-powered system

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has launched the new Aertel Digital version of its online teletext service powered by Plasma Gold technology from SysMedia.

The expansion is an important step for RTÉ in the move toward digital switchover as it replaces website content currently reproduced from its teletext service on analog TV.

The Aertel teletext-on-the-Web service derived from RTÉ’s analog TV output has been tremendously popular. The analog service accounts for 10 percent of the total www.rte.ie traffic. Plasma Gold technology will allow RTÉ to replace this with a replica of its digital TV teletext output.

Online Aertel users value the short-bite form of information and the ability to navigate quickly using well-known page numbers. This functionality has been maintained in the new version. More than 500 pages of up-to-the-minute news, sports, financial and other popular listings are carried, including a dating service.