RRsat, NovelSat 3G-Sat announce 26 percent data rate increase with NS3 modulation

RRsat Global Communications Network and NovelSat 3G-Sat have announced that live testing of the NovelSat 3G-Sat NS3 modulation technology has resulted in a 26 percent data rate increase over DVB-S2.

NS3 achieved a rate of 8.25Mb/s compared to DVB-S2’s rate of only 6.54Mb/s, over a 3MB carrier, the companies said. This efficiency gain should have an impact on the industry, especially for small data terminals and SNG services. For certain applications, such a capacity boost can be translated into usage of a much smaller antenna — namely around 35 percent smaller antenna diameter — for similar data rates.