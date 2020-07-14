Ross Video Launches Kiva Presentation Servers

OTTAWA—Ross Video announced the launch of its new Kiva live presentation server, a new media server platform that complements its Tria production server and Mira replay server.

Kiva’s intuitive UI presents a variety of digital media, including real-time video clips, fill+matte stills and animations, surround sound audio and sponsored advertisements to venue video boards with a simple click. Operators also can create playlists with these media elements for flexible playout control, the company said.

While appropriate for a variety of production environments, the new presentation server is especially well-suited to sports and live events that can benefit from Kiva’s ability to play content on multiple displays at a venue. It also offers a solution for broadcast and corporate studios that use live and live-to-disk workflows, said Ross Video.

With an intuitive, picon-based UI, Kiva supports familiar shotbox-style operations. It enables fast, easy point-and-click actions, one or two pairs of preview and program players and control over audio levels and player controls. Users have the ability to customize the interface, the company said.