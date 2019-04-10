Rohde & Schwarz Launches Monitoring as a Service for OTT

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, Rohde & Schwarz announced that it is expanding its R&S PRISMON product family by adding R&S PRISMON.cloud, a cloud-based A/V OTT monitoring solution that broadcasters and content providers can deploy quickly and without dedicated hardware. An intuitive analysis dashboard displays the latest quality of service (QoS) data to respond to errors in real time and a flexible and scalable pricing model allows users to reduce investment costs (CAPEX) by ordering their individual monitoring services based on current requirements, according to the company.

R&S PRISMON.cloud is designed to enable OTT providers to adapt their monitoring infrastructure, for example when peak loads during the transmission of large events require extended service. A setup wizard is available for users to add new virtual sensors at different locations and connect them to the dashboard at anytime. A live multiview function, automated analysis of A/V data and error assignment in real time make it possible to permanently measure the QoS, store it in a cloud and visualize it in a timeline format on a web interface.

In combination with the widely used on-premise R&S PRISMON monitoring solution, analysis data from physical and virtual sensors can be displayed on a single dashboard. End-to-end analyses quickly and easily reveal errors such as deterioration of video or audio quality or poor CDN performance as a cause of churn–with just one tool.

The software as a service model allows Rohde & Schwarz to continuously develop R&S PRISMON.cloud and keep users up to date with regular updates–even on mobile phones and tablets.

R&S PRISMON.cloud is available in three service packages: silver, gold and soon platinum. These packages can be ordered in the Rohde & Schwarz App Store as three-month and twelve-month subscriptions.