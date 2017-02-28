Rohde & Schwarz Announce NB-IoT Device Early Release Test Platform

COLUMBIA, MD.— Rohde & Schwarz said that it has successfully implemented a wide range of NB-IoT tests that can be used to verify the Qualcomm Technologies’ MDM9206 global Cat M1/Cat NB-1 dual-mode LTE modem. By using the R&S CMW-KU300 NB-IoT MLAPI scenarios and the R&S CMW-KR313 3GPP Rel. 13 C-IoT protocol test enabler on a single R&S CMW500 radio communication tester, engineers can test their IoT devices based on the MDM9206 LTE modem under realistic conditions by attaching and establishing a real-time, comprehensive connection with the simulated network and then testing relevant signaling and RF scenarios related to the 3GPP Release 13 specification.



“There’s a lot of excitement today around the Internet of Things as a technology that will empower economical and societal change for everything around us, starting with key industry verticals and applications such as smart cities, smart monitoring, connected cars, mobile health, and more,” Anton Messmer, vice president of Rohde & Schwarz, said. “To help realize this promise and to accelerate device development, engineers and manufacturers will need to fully characterize and test their NB-IoT devices to ensure that they meet and exceed all performance and quality requirements. We’re very pleased to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to help accelerate this process.”



Rohde & Schwarz is showcasing this new capability at this year’s Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. R&S said the MDM9206 LTE modem demonstration will utilize the R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester, emulating a LTE-Advanced network with IP Multimedia System server capabilities. Utilizing the MDM9206 LTE modem, the demonstration begins with a network attachment and establishment of a comprehensive data session. Using the CMW-KM300 NB-IoT Tx-Measurement personality during an established NB-IoT call, RF parametric tests to evaluate RF-spectrum, output-power and error vector magnitude provide unique insight to the RF performance of the IoT-device.



The R&S CMW-KU300 and R&S CMW-KM300 options for the R&S CMW500 will soon be available from Rohde & Schwarz.