RFS Releases New Analysis and Antenna Planning Tool

MERIDEN, CONN.—As the repack continues to progress, Radio Frequency System has a new tool aimed to help broadcasters, the RFS Analysis and Antenna System Planning tool.

AASP is a software package designed to allow users to configure their antenna and transmission line, as well as prepare their FCC filing. With AASP, broadcasters can select from multiple antennas with various power ratings and enter new channel information into the program to receive detailed data. This is meant to assist in the accurate filing of the antenna with the FCC.

The AASP is now available for download.

For more information on the repack, visit TV Technology's repack silo.