IRVINE, CA—RED Digital Cinema has introduced a new sensor for its RED EPIC-W that provides improved low-light performance. The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor leverages dual sensitivity modes to provide enhanced image quality whether in standard mode for well-lit conditions or low light mode for darker environments.

The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor’s exceptional low-light performance allows for cleaner imagery with less noise and better shadow detail, according to the company. Operators can easily switch between modes through the camera’s on-screen menu with no down time. The GEMINI 5K S35 sensor offers an increased field of view at 2K and 4K resolutions compared to the higher resolution HELIUM sensor. In addition, the sensor’s 30.72 mm x 18 mm dimensions allow for greater anamorphic lens coverage than with HELIUM or RED DRAGON sensors.

Built on the compact DSMC2 form factor, the new camera and sensor combination captures 5K full format motion at up to 96 fps along with accelerated data speeds of up to 275 MBps. Additionally, it supports RED’s IPP2 enhanced image processing pipeline in camera. Like all of RED’s DSMC2 cameras, EPIC-W can shoot simultaneous REDCODE® RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR recording and adheres to RED’s dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE criteria that allows current RED owners to upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled, as well as move between camera systems without having to purchase all new gear.

Beginning at $24,500, the new RED EPIC-W with GEMINI 5K S35 sensor is available for purchase at select RED Authorized Dealers globally and on RED.com.